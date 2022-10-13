Federal Department of Justice

Switzerland to address its 'integrity' over financial crime with new ownership register   

Legal

Switzerland to address its 'integrity' over financial crime with new ownership register   

clock 13 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Winners of the International Investment Awards 2022

07 October 2022 • 4 min read
02

UAE National Bonds debuts 'golden' pension scheme for expats

11 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank puts CEO on compulsory leave amid investigation

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

HMRC loses landmark £25m tax fraud case over alleged Panama/Belize smuggling to UK 

13 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney steps down

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
06

Credit Suisse offers to buy back $3bn of its bonds

07 October 2022 • 1 min read