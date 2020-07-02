FE Financial Express

FE, S&P award top marks to new equity funds

FE, an investment data and performance analysis firm, has awarded the top FE Crown Fund Ratings of five crowns to ten new funds investing in European and emerging market equity. S&P Capital IQ Fund Research has also graded four new multi-asset funds managed...

FE opens KIID library ahead of Ucits deadline

FE, the fund data provider, has opened a library for Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for UK domiciled Ucits funds, head of the 1 July deadline for implementing the regime that replaces simplified prospectuses.

FE announces 2012 class of Alpha Managers

FE has unveiled its list of FE Alpha Managers for 2012, with 160 portfolio managers achieving the rating, which identifies them as among the top 10% of managers of UK Investment Management Association unit trusts and open ended investment companies (OEICs)....

Funds announced with five FE Crowns

FE, the funds data provider, has announced 191 funds obtained the highest five FE Crowns rating following adjustment to the ratings methodology - previously the highest rating was three FE Crowns.

FE Crown Fund Ratings goes to five Crowns

Data provider FE is to adjust its Crown Fund Ratings, increasing its ratings scale from the current three Crowns to five to enable more differentiation between funds.