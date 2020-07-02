FE Financial Express
FE identifies 45 consistently good fund managers serving UK market
Fund data and ratings provider FE has identified 45 managers it believes have offered UK investors the best and most consistent performance over the past five years.
Funds rebound in latest FE Crown Fund Ratings rebalancing
FE, the fund data and services provider, has reported that 19 funds significantly improved their FE Crown Fund Rating scores compared to their position at the last rebalancing in July 2012.
Post-RDR market expectations high for new FE model portfolios
Growing demand for outsourced fund selection and model portfolio construction in the wake of the UK's Retail Distribution Review is expected to be a key driver of FE's new services proposition, the fund data company said.
FE, S&P award top marks to new equity funds
FE, an investment data and performance analysis firm, has awarded the top FE Crown Fund Ratings of five crowns to ten new funds investing in European and emerging market equity. S&P Capital IQ Fund Research has also graded four new multi-asset funds managed...
FE UK website launches new multi-manager, mixed asset section
Funds data provider FE has launched a new multi-manager and mixed asset section on its FE Trustnet website for UK financial advisers and private investors.
Listing the ETFs with Greek connections under threat
There are 56 ETFs most at risk from a Greek exit from the eurozone, according to a review of FE data by InvestmentEurope.
FE opens KIID library ahead of Ucits deadline
FE, the fund data provider, has opened a library for Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for UK domiciled Ucits funds, head of the 1 July deadline for implementing the regime that replaces simplified prospectuses.
Risk in UK gilts rising, warns FE research
FE, the funds data supplier, says that UK gilts are becoming increasingly risky compared to UK equity, throwing doubt on their safehaven status.
Data provider InvestorEase acquired by UK's FE
Fund data provider FE has acquired UK equity data supplier InvestorEase, to improve its ability to service direct equity investors, including retail investors.
Baillie Gifford picks Kii Hub for KII document production
UK manager Baillie Gifford has selected Kii Hub to produce Key Investor Information documents for its Ucits funds.
FE announces 2012 class of Alpha Managers
FE has unveiled its list of FE Alpha Managers for 2012, with 160 portfolio managers achieving the rating, which identifies them as among the top 10% of managers of UK Investment Management Association unit trusts and open ended investment companies (OEICs)....
UK IFAs "refuse to give up on Europe", latest FE data suggests
The latest rebalancing of the FE Adviser Fund Index (AFI) indices suggests that UK independent financial advisers are keeping clients exposed to European assets, whilst still guarding against associated risk.
Risk adjusted returns important to understanding EM debt opportunities
Emerging market bond funds are like any other, with top line return figures not always indicating the level of risk taken on by the investor.
Funds announced with five FE Crowns
FE, the funds data provider, has announced 191 funds obtained the highest five FE Crowns rating following adjustment to the ratings methodology - previously the highest rating was three FE Crowns.
FE Crown Fund Ratings goes to five Crowns
Data provider FE is to adjust its Crown Fund Ratings, increasing its ratings scale from the current three Crowns to five to enable more differentiation between funds.
Inflation challenges absolute return funds
More than half of UK absolute return funds fail to beat inflation