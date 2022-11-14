ExodusPoint Capital Management

Another hedge fund to open office in Dubai early next year 

Business Development

Another hedge fund to open office in Dubai early next year 

clock 14 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ten potential tax raising measures in next week's UK Government Autumn Statement

09 November 2022 • 13 min read
02

Jersey police admit unlawful search at premises linked to oligarch Roman Abramovich

10 November 2022 • 1 min read
03

Non dom rules are 'politically expedient' to abolish amid UK Government review

08 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Canada Life exits UK individual protection 'with immediate effect' to focus on offshore market

08 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

Man Group opens Madrid office led by industry veteran as new Iberian MD

11 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

The FTX fiasco rocks crypto: Three takeaways

10 November 2022 • 2 min read