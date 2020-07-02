Evli
Finland's Evli eyes Italian institutions for expansion
Finnish wealth and asset manager Evli sees opportunities in the growing appetite for foreign managers' products in the Italian market.
Milan Bond Focus - The pictures!
A selection of key moments caught on camera from InvestmentEurope's recent Fund Selector Bond Focus Italy, which took place in Milan on 4 March.
Evli, ING IM Lux change fund names
Evli Fondbolag AB's Evli Nordic Dividend fund is changing its name to the Evli Nordic, reports the Swedish Pensions Agency.
Negative Sharpe ratios continue for Finnish equity funds
Figures published by the Federation of Finnish Financial Services show that Sharpe ratios over both 1yr and 5yr periods continue to be negative for Finland equity funds.
