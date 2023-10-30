Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners hires responsible investment director

People Moves

Katrina Brown joins

clock 30 October 2023 • 1 min read
Ex-Brooks Macdonald director teams up with P1 Investment Services for DFM launch

Business Development

clock 04 September 2023 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners completes buyout of City of London adviser

Business Development

clock 01 September 2023 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners relocates UK Bristol office to landmark eco building

Business Development

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners Active MPS team ups allocation to fixed income

Funds

clock 24 July 2023 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners boosts Scotland expansion with PPM Wealth deal﻿

People Moves

clock 22 June 2023 • 1 min read
Ex-international rugby player joins Evelyn Partners as financial planning director

People Moves

clock 19 June 2023 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners buys up boutique City of London firm Dart Capital

Business Development

clock 12 June 2023 • 1 min read
Evelyn Partners appoints Paul Geddes as CEO

People Moves

clock 09 June 2023 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners debuts 'ground-breaking' workplace financial wellbeing service 

Research

clock 23 May 2023 • 4 min read
