Intesa Sanpaolo signs agreement with EIB to support Greek trade
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has signed a €75m agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), joining as Confirming Bank in the Trade Finance Facility in Greece, established in June 2013.
EIB and Intesa Sanpaolo sign joint loan to tackle unemployment
The European Investment Bank and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo have entered an agreement to provide €240m to support youth employment in SMEs, innovative start-ups and social projects.
EIB and SEB launch SEK denominated Climate Awareness bond
The European Investment Bank has sold SEK500m worth of Climate Awareness bonds via a tap to boost its funding in this area.
Spanish banks to get €150bn in support - SEB
Sweden's SEB says in its latest Nordic Outlook report that it expects Spanish banks to tap into €150bn of recapitalisation funds, and that the European Investment Bank (EIB) will source an additional €50bn in order to fund up to €300bn worth of growth...
US banks could lose competitive edge in Europe, says EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has warned it will avoid trading over-the-counter derivatives with US banks if it is forced to clear through a central counterparty (CCP).
European Investment Bank back at pre-crisis levels
Werner Hoyer, EIB president, has presented an up-beat assessment of the bank's position, including its exposure to Greece.
