Spanish banks to get €150bn in support - SEB

Sweden's SEB says in its latest Nordic Outlook report that it expects Spanish banks to tap into €150bn of recapitalisation funds, and that the European Investment Bank (EIB) will source an additional €50bn in order to fund up to €300bn worth of growth...

Soros lays blame for Europe's crisis partly at Germany's feet

George Soros has criticised Germany as "bearing a major of responsibility" for the financial crisis enveloping much of Europe, treating it only as a debt problem and so putting "all the burden of adjustment on the debtor countries".