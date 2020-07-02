European Financial Stability Facility

German parliament backs Greece aid
German parliamentarians have voted by 496 to 90 in favour of the second EU/IMF bailout for Greece even though one of its chief proponents, German chancellor Angela Merkel, said there was "no 100% guarantee" it would succeed.

Battle to save the euro centres on Italy

The reform of the Italian economy is critical to the survival of the euro. But success also depends on external factors out of the Italians’ control.

EFSF will meet €440bn lending target, says Juncker
President of the Eurogroup and prime minister of Luxembourg Jean-Claude Juncker (pictured) has stated the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will meet its lending capacity target of €440bn.

Van Rompuy defends European summit decisions

Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Council, defends the decisions made by the majority of euro area leaders at the December 9 summit, while acknowledging the negotiation of an intergovernmental treaty to make the fiscal compact binding “will...

Herman Van Rompuy summarises main outcomes of EU summit

Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Council, underlines the key agreements made at the first session of the European Council, including a new approach to private sector involvement and a fiscal compact for the eurozone.

Eurozone can be saved in three steps

Europe’s leaders need to follow just three steps to secure the stability of the beleaguered eurozone, Giles Keating, head of global research at Credit Suisse Zurich, told delegates at the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry’s (Alfi) November conference....

European equities could drop 30%, says ING IM
Systemic risk in the Eurozone has not been priced into equities and if the Eurozone breaks up, equity valuations could drop another 20-30%, said Patrick Moonen, senior strategist at ING Investment Management.

Edmond de Rothschild compares the macro and the microeconomic pictures
Today’s market environment is tricky, note Philippe Lecoq (pictured) and Olivier Huet at Edmond de Rothschild. Volatility is high and investors are expecting the worst: sovereign defaults in Europe, a double dip in the US and weakness in the banking sector....

French reaction to the EFSF deal: is China friend or foe?

Jubilatory headlines are dominating the British media but the French press has adopted a more sober tone on the deal clinched by Eurozone leaders on October 27 amid fears that seeking investment from China will lead to negative repercussions for the Eurozone....

EU pushing Britain closer to the exit door

The eurozone crisis threatens a strategic danger, according to Julian Lindley-French, one of the top thinkers in the art of war and chief editor of the forthcoming Oxford Handbook on War.

Key Slovakia euro vote delayed

Slovakia, the last eurozone country left to ratify proposals to expand the critical European Financial Stability Facility, has markets on tenterhooks as the parliamentary vote was stalled by domestic policy wrangling.

EU President "welcomes" decisions to help ease markets

European Council head Herman Van Rompuy has expressed his support for measures taken over the weekend to help counteract tension in financial markets as concerns mount over Italy and Spain's debt levels, in addition to Greece, Portugal and Ireland.

Live blog: Global markets react to debt crisis measures

