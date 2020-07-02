European Financial Stability Facility
Equities markets require more certainty on Europe, US, suggests Ashburton's Tristan Hanson
Tristan Hanson, head of asset allocation at Ashburton, says more certainty about European and US growth prospects is required before equity indices break out of their trading ranges of the past year and a half.
Eurogroup statement on Spain in full
The statement on Spain by the Eurogroup - the group of euro area finance ministers - is repeated here in full.
German parliament backs Greece aid
German parliamentarians have voted by 496 to 90 in favour of the second EU/IMF bailout for Greece even though one of its chief proponents, German chancellor Angela Merkel, said there was "no 100% guarantee" it would succeed.
Battle to save the euro centres on Italy
The reform of the Italian economy is critical to the survival of the euro. But success also depends on external factors out of the Italians’ control.
EFSF will meet €440bn lending target, says Juncker
President of the Eurogroup and prime minister of Luxembourg Jean-Claude Juncker (pictured) has stated the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will meet its lending capacity target of €440bn.
Managers predict key role for politicians in market direction
As in 2011, asset managers expect politics to keep driving markets in 2012. They discuss how to handle this climate.
Van Rompuy defends European summit decisions
Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Council, defends the decisions made by the majority of euro area leaders at the December 9 summit, while acknowledging the negotiation of an intergovernmental treaty to make the fiscal compact binding “will...
Herman Van Rompuy summarises main outcomes of EU summit
Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Council, underlines the key agreements made at the first session of the European Council, including a new approach to private sector involvement and a fiscal compact for the eurozone.
Eurozone can be saved in three steps
Europe’s leaders need to follow just three steps to secure the stability of the beleaguered eurozone, Giles Keating, head of global research at Credit Suisse Zurich, told delegates at the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry’s (Alfi) November conference....
Moody's assigns Aaa-rating to EFSF bond
Credit ratings agency Moody's has given the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 10-year €3bn benchmark bond an Aaa rating.
European equities could drop 30%, says ING IM
Systemic risk in the Eurozone has not been priced into equities and if the Eurozone breaks up, equity valuations could drop another 20-30%, said Patrick Moonen, senior strategist at ING Investment Management.
Edmond de Rothschild compares the macro and the microeconomic pictures
Today’s market environment is tricky, note Philippe Lecoq (pictured) and Olivier Huet at Edmond de Rothschild. Volatility is high and investors are expecting the worst: sovereign defaults in Europe, a double dip in the US and weakness in the banking sector....
French reaction to the EFSF deal: is China friend or foe?
Jubilatory headlines are dominating the British media but the French press has adopted a more sober tone on the deal clinched by Eurozone leaders on October 27 amid fears that seeking investment from China will lead to negative repercussions for the Eurozone....
French manager Conviction turns positive on European peripheral debt
Paris-based Conviction Asset Management is seeking to capitalise on market fears by investing in Italian, Spanish and Irish bonds, even though its managers think risks posed by European sovereigns are higher than those facing its beleaguered banking sector....
Europe's heads fail to agree details of rescue as deadline looms
The eurozone’s leaders are still struggling to find common ground on details of how to rescue heavily indebted member states, less than 24 hours before the deadline they have imposed on themselves to produce a solution.
EU pushing Britain closer to the exit door
The eurozone crisis threatens a strategic danger, according to Julian Lindley-French, one of the top thinkers in the art of war and chief editor of the forthcoming Oxford Handbook on War.
Alfred Berg sees potential issues around safe havens NOK and SEK
Fixed income and currency allocation experts at Alfred Berg are seeing conflicting factors at work that could affect the new-found safe haven status of the Norwegian and Swedish currencies.
EC President calls for greater solidarity in the Eurozone
European Council president Herman Van Rompuy has praised efforts to ensure the financial stability of the Euro area, in particular the enhancement of the European Financial Stability Fund, but cautioned that further measures must be taken.
Slovakia set to approve EFSF expansion despite political drama
Despite the Slovakian government failing to vote in favour of granting the European financial stability facility (EFSF) further powers, it is likely to approve the EFSF by the end of this week.
Key Slovakia euro vote delayed
Slovakia, the last eurozone country left to ratify proposals to expand the critical European Financial Stability Facility, has markets on tenterhooks as the parliamentary vote was stalled by domestic policy wrangling.
Merkel wins parliament support for bail-out fund expansion
German chancellor Angela Merkel has won backing from enough parliamentarians in Berlin to approve new powers for, and an expansion of, the eurozone's bailout fund.
EU President "welcomes" decisions to help ease markets
European Council head Herman Van Rompuy has expressed his support for measures taken over the weekend to help counteract tension in financial markets as concerns mount over Italy and Spain's debt levels, in addition to Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
ECB wades into bond markets to buy Spanish and Italian debt
European Central Bank President Jean- Claude Trichet has signalled the Frankfurt-based bank will “actively implement” a bond purchasing program, able to include Italian and Spanish paper, while welcoming the efforts the two countries’ have already made...
Live blog: Global markets react to debt crisis measures
