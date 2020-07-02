European Court Of Justice
European court ruling opens way for foreign fund claims in France
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has confirmed, in a case which could eventually benefit investors in foreign investment funds in France, that they are entitled to the same exemptions as domestic funds.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that foreign investment funds that invest in French companies should not be liable to pay a discriminatory withholding tax on dividends.