European Banking Authority (EBA)

Italy's MPS fails to meet EBA targets

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena failed to meet capital targets set by the European Banking Authority, to plug a capital shortfall by the end of June.

Driving off investor anxiety

“We do not run away”. Bankers and regulators at an investment conference in Vienna dispel fears of disorderly deleveraging.

Italian banks clear out top management

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, one of Italy’s biggest and oldest banking groups, has appointed Fabrizio Viola, former chief executive of Banca Popolare dell’ Emilia-Romagna, as its new chief executive.

EU talks failure was the only possible solution
EU talks failure was the only possible solution

The headlines proclaim that EU treaty change talks have failed. We were told that so much was riding on this, and yet the response from markets this today has been something of a shrug, or even a sigh of relief. Why?

UniCredit must find €8bn to boost balance sheet

UniCredit, Italy’s largest lender and parent of asset manager Pioneer Investments, must find €8bn to shore up its balance sheet, according to figures released yesterday by the European Banking Authority.

Soros: Euro deal will only last one day to three months
Soros: Euro deal will only last one day to three months

UK newspapers report veteran investor George Soros has attacked the lack of leadership at the top of the eurozone and warned the new rescue deal to solve the debt crisis will only last between "one day and three months".