European Banking Authority (EBA)
Italy's MPS fails to meet EBA targets
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena failed to meet capital targets set by the European Banking Authority, to plug a capital shortfall by the end of June.
Danish banks pass EBA test, but ratings remain challenging
Finanstilsynet, the Danish FSA, has said that local banks remain strong after the European Banking Authority published the final results of its EU-wide capital exercise.
Group 2 banks' capitalisation slips in latest EBA results, warns Natixis
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published the results of its Qantitative Impact Survey (QIS), which analysts at Natixis said pointed to further trouble ahead for so-called Group 2 banks, where capitalisation levels have actually deteriorated,...
Managers make the best of a bad situation
Fund managers buying distressed European assets tell David Walker why the gloomy business climate is a good environment for their investments.
Basel 2.5 caused €200 billion jump in risk weighted assets
European banks saw their risk weighted assets leap at the turn of the year, as new trading book rules collided with the European Banking Authority's call to achieve a 9% capital minimum.
Regulators undecided on initial margin rules for uncleared swaps
European regulators are still unsure to what extent swaps counterparties should be required to provide and collect initial margin on uncleared derivatives trades, and are considering three potential options.
Driving off investor anxiety
“We do not run away”. Bankers and regulators at an investment conference in Vienna dispel fears of disorderly deleveraging.
Italian banks clear out top management
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, one of Italy’s biggest and oldest banking groups, has appointed Fabrizio Viola, former chief executive of Banca Popolare dell’ Emilia-Romagna, as its new chief executive.
UniCredit shares plunge on heavily discounted rights issue
UniCredit has seen its shares suspended for the second time after they plunged almost 10% as it unveiled the price of a €7.5bn (£6.3bn) rights issue.
EU talks failure was the only possible solution
The headlines proclaim that EU treaty change talks have failed. We were told that so much was riding on this, and yet the response from markets this today has been something of a shrug, or even a sigh of relief. Why?
UniCredit must find €8bn to boost balance sheet
UniCredit, Italy’s largest lender and parent of asset manager Pioneer Investments, must find €8bn to shore up its balance sheet, according to figures released yesterday by the European Banking Authority.
Asset management sell-off hopes fade as banks find alternatives to raise capital
People who expected European banks to offload asset management arms to meet mandated 9% tier one capital ratios by mid-2012 may be disappointed, as Credit Suisse analysts barely named such an action as likely among nine banks they highlighted in a report...
Banco de Valencia under pressure to speed-up restructuring plan
Troubled Spanish regional institution, Banco de Valencia, will need an injection of capital if it cannot raise sufficient funds to meet regulatory capital requirements.
New EU capital rules will boost Spanish banks
Spanish banks will benefit from new capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority, said ECB executive board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo.
Soros: Euro deal will only last one day to three months
UK newspapers report veteran investor George Soros has attacked the lack of leadership at the top of the eurozone and warned the new rescue deal to solve the debt crisis will only last between "one day and three months".
Banco Santander: no extra cash needed to meet EU demands
Banco Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank, said a significant charge for mis-selling payment protection insurance(PPI) hit profits in Q3, but its capital cushion would lift it out of danger territory.