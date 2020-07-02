Euroclear
Investment industry welcomes Russian bond market liberalisation
The liberalisation of the Russian bond market which is taking place at the moment was welcomed by panellists at the Moscow Exchange Group's event in London yesterday.
Clearstream to build link with Russia's newly established central depository by year end
Clearstream plans to open a direct account with Russia’s new central securities depository (CSD) by year end, following the creation of the entity earlier this week.
Russia's NSD makes new steps in bond market liberalisation
Russian non-banking financial organisations have now gained easier access to the foreign securities market through Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD).
Russia's NSD about to gain central depository status
Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD) has submitted the last set of documents required for obtaining the status of a central securities depository from the Federal Financial Markets Service (FFMS).
"First move" investors eye Russia's local debt ahead of Euroclear
“First move” foreign investors, such as hedge funds, have started buying into the Russian local bond market, following the approval of Euroclear by Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Markets (FSFR) to offer services for a range of Russian debt securities....
Euroclear approved to service Russian debt
After months of anticipation, Euroclear Bank has finally gained approval from Russia’s Federal Financial Markets Service to offer services for a range of Russian debt securities.
Outlook for ruble: recent rally will be short-lived
The Russian ruble has rallied over the last two weeks, gaining 3.4% since the end of last month. However, economic analysis suggests the currency will weaken in the long term.
Swiss & Global makes first foray into EM corporate bonds
Swiss asset manager Swiss & Global Asset Management has launched its first dedicated corporate bond fund investing in emerging markets.
Focus on Russia - Authorities move to open corporate debt market to foreign capital
Russia’s Federal Financial Markets Service (FFMS) has filed a request with the Ministry of Justice to allow foreign central depositaries such as Euroclear and Clearstream access to the country’s corporate debt market.