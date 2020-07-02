Eurekahedge
Hedge fund post fifth positive consecutive month, Eurekahedge
Hedge funds were up for the fifth consecutive month in March, a month that saw mixed returns in underlying market indices, according to Eurekahedge.
Japan hedge fund index reaches all time high
The Eurekahedge Japan Hedge Fund Index has crossed the 200 point mark for the first time to reach its highest level on record, according to the index provider.
Hedge funds start 2013 with excellent returns, Eurekahedge confirms
Hedge funds posted excellent returns in January on the back of resurgent risk appetite and rallying equity markets globally, according to the latest report published by Eurekahedge.
Hedge funds start year with positive returns, says Eurekahedge
Returns from the Eurekahedge Hedge fund Index hit 1.98% during January as risk appetite returned and global markets gained.
Hedge funds up 6.19% in 2012 - Eurekahedge
The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index gained 6.19% through 2012 as the global hedge fund industry hit assets under management of $1.77trn, helped by a global market rally toward the year end.
Hedge funds gain $75bn in 2012 - Eurekahedge data
Data from Eurekahedge suggest that the hedge fund industry grew its total assets by $75bn through 2012, as its own benchmark Hedge Fund Index underperformed the MSCI World over the year.
Veritas - Why investors may question if hedge funds are worth the money this year
When Alfred Winslow Jones established the first hedge fund in 1949, its fee structure raised eyebrows, notably the fact Jones kept one fifth of his fund's profits for himself.
Investors favouring largest hedge funds proved right in April
Investors continue to favour the hedge fund industry's largest funds when it comes to committing new money, and in April that focus was right.
Hedge fund database weaknesses exposed in research
Commonly used hedge fund databases suffer problems of bias, missing data and limitations in identifying correlations between factors such as age and size of funds and their performances, according to academic research from the UK and Finland.
Hedge fund recovery marred by redemptions
Eleven of the thirteen hedge fund strategies tracked by the Paris-based Edhec Risk Institute posted positive performance in October, although many remained in negative year-to-date territory triggering heavy redemptions.
North American hedge funds post new record inflow run
North America, home to the first ever hedge fund, cemented its position as the region of choice among allocators in May, as its managers recorded sixteen consecutive months of net inflows, according to Eurekahedge.
Japan quake hits recent hedge fund gains
The industry-high returns and inflows to Japan hedge funds last month could reverse in March, as data shows February's gains came from sectors hardest hit by the country's present disasters.