Hedge fund database weaknesses exposed in research

Commonly used hedge fund databases suffer problems of bias, missing data and limitations in identifying correlations between factors such as age and size of funds and their performances, according to academic research from the UK and Finland.

Hedge fund recovery marred by redemptions

Eleven of the thirteen hedge fund strategies tracked by the Paris-based Edhec Risk Institute posted positive performance in October, although many remained in negative year-to-date territory triggering heavy redemptions.

Japan quake hits recent hedge fund gains

The industry-high returns and inflows to Japan hedge funds last month could reverse in March, as data shows February's gains came from sectors hardest hit by the country's present disasters.