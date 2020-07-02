Erste
Peter Svoboda of Erste to speak at Zurich Forum
Peter Svoboda, senior fund manager at Erste, is set to speak at InvestmentEurope's upcoming Pension Fund Forum, taking place in Zurich on 21 November.
Investors question regulations on absolute return
At a conference focused on absolute return in Vienna, investors expressed fears that regulators may be ‘overshooting’ and discuss ways out of the low-interest-rate environment.
Asset management sell-off hopes fade as banks find alternatives to raise capital
People who expected European banks to offload asset management arms to meet mandated 9% tier one capital ratios by mid-2012 may be disappointed, as Credit Suisse analysts barely named such an action as likely among nine banks they highlighted in a report...
Dodging the economic bullet; the outlook for Emerging Europe
Eastern Europe has managed to improve its economic fundamentals since the economic slump in 2008. Yet investors remain skittish and fear that the crisis in the eurozone might spill over to Emerging Europe.
EBA to publish stress tests after markets close
Europe-wide banking regulator the European Banking Authority will publish results of stress tests for 91 banks across the region later today, once markets have closed.
Foreign capital flows back to CEE
Foreign direct investments have rebounded in central and eastern Europe, picking up by about 9% year on year, according to a report from Erste Bank.