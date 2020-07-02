EFront
Fatca expertise among benefits cited for technology mergers
Fatca has been cited as one of the areas that can be better addressed through the merger of technology companies, more specifically in the form of the recent acquisiton of US based AnalytX by eFront, the specialist in solutions for alternative asset managers....
Format standardisation next technology hurdle for GP/LP relationship
The flow of information between general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) in the private equity space would be considerably improved if the industry were to move towards further standardisation of messaging formats, according to the views of Stuart...
Global developments in PE require global capabilities in systems and operations, says eFront's Miller
David Miller, CMO of IT provider eFront, says the increasingly global nature of private equity business requires players think more about how their operations and IT systems can support such developments.
Pevara COO Paul DiBlasi considers PE benchmarking techniques
Paul DiBlasi, COO at Pevara, which is part of software company eFront, says there is a key change ongoing in the private equity market around the issue of benchmarking.
Germany's NRW.BANK selects eFront for asset management solution
NRW. BANK, the development bank for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, has picked eFront to supply an asset management platform.
eFront announces latest release of FrontInvest and FrontAnalytics
eFront, a provider of software for managing alternative investments, has published the latest release - 7.1 - of its FrontInvest and FrontAnalytics products.
Pevara launches custom benchmark solution for private equity funds of funds
Pevara, the New York based provider of software as a service (Saas) for benchmarking and analysing private equity investments, has launched a service for creating custom weighted benchmarks.
EIF upgrades to latest version of FrontInvest
The European Investment Fund, which has close to €6bn invested in European micro, small and mid sized businesses, has upgraded its operations to the latest version of FrontInvest.