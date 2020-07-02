EFG Asset Management

IEPlus: Polo pitches for top sponsorship

In the glamour and exclusivity stakes, polo has few peers, and a new generation of sponsors is underpinning the sport’s rapidly growing popularity worldwide.

EFG Asset Management grows Hong Kong team

EFG Asset Management (EFGAM), the asset management arm of EFG International, has grown its Hong Kong team with two appointments; Nigel Sze as head of Asia and Harmen Overdijk as head of Investments.

Investors cautious on prospects for renminbi

Foreign exchange investors have expressed caution over the prospects for Chinese renminbi, despite the currency's growth trajectory in recent years and its depegging from the dollar in June 2010.

EFG Asset Management launches new UK business in expansion drive

EFG Asset Management (EFGAM), the asset management business of EFG International, has established a new asset management company in the UK to offer its funds and investment services to a wider audience of small and medium sized institutional clients....