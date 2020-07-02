EFG Asset Management
IEPlus: Polo pitches for top sponsorship
In the glamour and exclusivity stakes, polo has few peers, and a new generation of sponsors is underpinning the sport’s rapidly growing popularity worldwide.
EFGAM ventures from China benchmarks to find 'growth story' for clients
The ‘China growth story', which was underpinned by manufacturing exporters in the past but is ever more by local consumption now, is one key reason some managers posit to invest in the region.
Stratton Street bond fund returns double sector average
The New Capital Wealthy Nations Bond Fund, co-launched by Stratton Street Capital and EFG Asset Management, is celebrating its third birthday with a return of 31%, double the average three-year returns of the sector (according to Trustnet).
Firms head East in search of rising wealth and markets
These days, all roads for European fund managers and allocators seem to lead to Asia. But when they arrive, it is clear some of them struggle with ‘what now?'.
EFG Asset Management grows Hong Kong team
EFG Asset Management (EFGAM), the asset management arm of EFG International, has grown its Hong Kong team with two appointments; Nigel Sze as head of Asia and Harmen Overdijk as head of Investments.
EFG asset management arm makes key Asian hire from GAM
EFG Asset Management has hired Chinese fund manager Mansfield Mok from Swiss rival GAM, to further broaden its Asian fund management capabilities.
Selectors discuss microfinance, Swiss regulation, and currency
The latest roundup of fund selector views finds that regulation in Switzerland and the euro/dollar exchange rate or being closely monitored, along with a boom in microfinance private equity funds.
China loses out as US industries go home
Rising Chinese salaries and US wage stagnation are causing factory repatriation and a US ‘manufacturing renaissance’, managers and allocators say.
EFG Asset Management's Charles Monchau on stock market seasonality, and returns of 6,700%
If an individual invested in the Dow Jones Industrials Index from 1 November to 30 April every year from 1949 to 2010 - the ‘winter season' - and held cash in their account for the remainder of each year, he would have recorded a gain of 6688%, before...
Investors cautious on prospects for renminbi
Foreign exchange investors have expressed caution over the prospects for Chinese renminbi, despite the currency's growth trajectory in recent years and its depegging from the dollar in June 2010.
Fund selector's views: Volatility, gold and correlation
Six more fund selectors have given their views on issues such as volatility, gold and correlation between assets affecting their choices.
European private banks make cautious return to hedge funds
Allocators say they will allocate to hedge funds again, but only to those that meet strict criteria.
EFG Asset Management launches new UK business in expansion drive
EFG Asset Management (EFGAM), the asset management business of EFG International, has established a new asset management company in the UK to offer its funds and investment services to a wider audience of small and medium sized institutional clients....
Europe’s private banks rushed at every exit available to withdraw from hedge funds in the crunch, redeeming directly from portfolios, selling funds of hedge funds, draining bank platforms and offloading stakes privately.