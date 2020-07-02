EDHEC
RBC Capital Markets' Sanjay Sharma discusses key education points
Sanjay Sharma, chief risk officer of Global Arbitrage and Trading at RBC Capital Markets, has outlined some of the key points he seeks to instill in students of finance.
Short term risk control not incompatible with long term investment performance - EDHEC
Adjusting asset allocation to control short term risk need not impact on long term investment performance, according to latest research published by EDHEC Business School's research facility EDHEC-Risk Institute.
UCITS hedge funds underperform non-UCITS alternatives, EDHEC-RIsk finds
UCITS hedge funds are more volatile and underperform their non-UCITS hedge fund rivals, a new study on 24,000 unique hedge funds published the EDHEC-Risk Institute has found.
ETFs favourite choice for passive investments, EDHEC finds
ETFs remain the favourite choice of investors for passive investment, in spite of the controversies surrounding the use of ETFs in 2011, according to the results of the 2012 EDHEC European ETF Survey published today.
EDHEC-Risk ETF survey sees satisfaction with ESMA guidelines
European ETF investors are generally satisfied with the guidelines put forward by ESMA for investor protection, according to the latest EDHEC European ETF Survey 2012.
Edhec-Risk warns of hazards of Smart Beta indices
The EDHEC-Risk Institute has warned that aspects of traditional smart beta equity indices are inadequate and proposes a new approach which enables better measurement and control of the risks.
Investors dissatisfied with corporate bond indices - EDHEC-Risk report
A survey by researchers at the EDHEC-Risk Institute has indicated that a significant majority of those polled feel that available corporate bond indices do not meet investor needs.
EDHEC-Risk Institute warns EC's Barroso again on Tobin Tax
France's highly-regarded EDHEC-Risk Institute has again warned the European Commission, in an open letter to President Jose Manuel Barroso, against introducing the proposed Tobin or Financial Transactions Tax (FTT) across the eurozone.
EDHEC-Risk Institute proposes limits to non-financial risk to secure Ucits label
EDHEC-Risk Institute, together with Caceis Investor Services, has put forward a series of proposals to limit risks that it says undermined the Ucits label during the 2007-8 financial crisis.
Assessment of pension funding needs essential: EDHEC-Risk Institute
While public and private pension systems in the EU are under pressure, it is fundamental to evaluate the increasing funding needs, and decreasing funding basis of public pensions, a study by the EDHEC-Risk Institute warns.
EDHEC reviews impact of Solvency II on bond management
The one-size-fits-all approach to Solvency II regulation under EIOPA could spell trouble where those affected rely on bonds of different types and durations, suggests research from EDHEC, the French business school.
New Board member for EDHEC-Risk Institute
EDHEC-Risk Institute has appointed Tomas Franzén, chief investment strategist with Andra AP-fonden (AP2), the second Swedish national pension fund, as chairman of its international advisory board.
IEPlus: EDHEC-Risk Institute, Natixis set up a research chair
EDHEC-Risk Institute and Natixis have partnered to create a research chair entitled "Investment and Governance Characteristics of Infrastructure Debt Instruments".
EDHEC-Risk adds to its Advisory Board
The EDHEC-Risk Institute has added six new members to its international advisory board.