EDHEC

Edhec-Risk warns of hazards of Smart Beta indices

The EDHEC-Risk Institute has warned that aspects of traditional smart beta equity indices are inadequate and proposes a new approach which enables better measurement and control of the risks.

EDHEC-Risk Institute warns EC's Barroso again on Tobin Tax

France's highly-regarded EDHEC-Risk Institute has again warned the European Commission, in an open letter to President Jose Manuel Barroso, against introducing the proposed Tobin or Financial Transactions Tax (FTT) across the eurozone.

EDHEC reviews impact of Solvency II on bond management

The one-size-fits-all approach to Solvency II regulation under EIOPA could spell trouble where those affected rely on bonds of different types and durations, suggests research from EDHEC, the French business school.

New Board member for EDHEC-Risk Institute

EDHEC-Risk Institute has appointed Tomas Franzén, chief investment strategist with Andra AP-fonden (AP2), the second Swedish national pension fund, as chairman of its international advisory board.