Dubai Court of Appeal

Dubai Court of Appeal orders British businessman to pay $1.25bn to Denmark in tax fraud case

Legal

Dubai Court of Appeal orders British businessman to pay $1.25bn to Denmark in tax fraud case

clock 16 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Two ex-directors jailed over gold investment Ponzi scheme offering 24% pa returns

13 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

Greece to toughen golden visa rules in surprise move 

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
03

One of Europe's biggest money launderers arrested in Costa del Sol 

16 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Dubai court refuses extradition of British trader to Denmark over tax fraud case 

12 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

New York is now world's most wealthy city says Henley global citizens report 2022

14 September 2022 • 7 min read
06

II Lat Am Forum 2022 - In Pictures

13 September 2022 • 1 min read