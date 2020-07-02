Dow Jones Industrial Average
Dow's peak then and now
As the Dow Jones Industrial Average index hits a new record high, here is a retrospective of the last year, 2007, in which it last hit similar highs.
DJIA swings on politics in 2012, S&P Dow Jones Indices data show
Like elsewhere in the world, politics played a big role in determining the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average index over the past year, according to data published by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Financial services among key DJIA drivers in 2012
Financial services, along with Consumer Services and Industrials, was a key driver of returns from the Dow Jones Industrial Average index through 2012, according to analysis from S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Index Industry Association (IIA) appoints executive director
The Index Industry Association (IIA) has appointed Rick Redding as its first executive director.
Slight decline in Swiss fund market volume in May
The volume of assets placed in investment funds covered by the statistics in May came to some CHF664bn, down just under CHF4bn month-on-month.
Dow Jones Indexes adds forward-looking analysis in new benchmark
Dow Jones Indexes has taken a decisive step onto the turf traditionally held by discretionary managers by establishing a benchmark based on forward-looking rankings provided by Parala Capital LLP, using macro-economic factors.
US and Asian markets retreat as contagion fears return
US and Asian markets retreated overnight as optimism over the Spanish bailout fizzled out, to be replaced once again by contagion fears.
Greek exit and recession fears spark market rout
Asian indices fell overnight, mirroring losses in the US and Europe, over fears about the impact a Greek exit from the single currency could have on the rest of the region.
Dow Jones expands Russia index for ETF use
Dow Jones Indexes has increased the number of components in the Russia GDR Index to 17 for use in the Lyxor ETF Russia exchange-traded fund
Dow Jones launches European version of DJIA
Dow Jones has launched a European version of its US Dow Jones Industrial Average, marking the latest stage of expansion in the benchmarks it offers that encompass the Continent.