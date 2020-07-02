DAX 30
German stock markets bull: DAX hits record 10,000
Following the announcement of further ECB liquidity measures, the German stock market index DAX has briefly surpassed the 10,000 mark for the first time in history.
AllianzGI adds German equity fund to Sicav range
Allianz Global Investors has added a German equity fund to its Sicav fund range.
VTB brings Russian funds to foreign investors
VTB Capital Investment Management has launched two new funds investing in Russia and the CIS.
Greek exit and recession fears spark market rout
Asian indices fell overnight, mirroring losses in the US and Europe, over fears about the impact a Greek exit from the single currency could have on the rest of the region.
