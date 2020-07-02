Danmarks Nationalbank
Danish banks pass EBA test, but ratings remain challenging
Finanstilsynet, the Danish FSA, has said that local banks remain strong after the European Banking Authority published the final results of its EU-wide capital exercise.
Scandinavian central banks watch ECB action, says Danske
Danske Markets says that if the ECB lowers rates today against its own expectations, then focus in Denmark will immediately switch to the Danish central bank and possible rate changes at 16.00 CET.
Danish central bank confirms next government bond auction date
Danmarks Nationalbank has confirmed that it will sell 1.5% 2023 bonds up to a value of DKK5bn on 4 September.
Balance sheets of Danish investment funds point to more risk taking
Balance sheets of Danish investment funds ("Investment Associations") show that local investors have been shifting their profile towards taking on more risk, according to statistics published by the country's central bank.
Denmark set for zero-rates policy
Today's cut in interest rates by Danmarks Nationalbank puts the country on track for an effective zero-rates policy, according to commentary from Danske Bank's Danske Markets analysts.