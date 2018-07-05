Home
News
People moves
Africa
Asia
Australia
Canada
Caribbean
Domicile
Europe
Latin America
North America
Middle East
US
US
UK
Products
Funds
Pensions
Platforms
Insurance
Investments
Private Banking
Citizenship
Mortgages
Taxation
Fintech
Regulation
In Depth
Special Reports
Video
Directory
Advertise with us
Events
Middle East Hub
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
LinkedIn
Newsletters
Advertise with us
Events
Upcoming events
View all events
Middle East Hub
International Investment
Sponsored by
Home
News
Products
Fintech
Regulation
In Depth
Special Reports
Video
Directory
Crédit Agricole
Credite Agricole rebrands private banking service
Banking
05 July 2018
Credit Agricole’s Indosuez WM to buy Banca Leonardo
Banking
07 November 2017
Indosuez WM in talks to acquire CIC’s Asia biz
Banking
16 June 2017
Indosuez adds to Asian team with new Singapore hires
03 January 2017
Farjallah succeeds de Margerie as Middle East head at Crédit Agricole’s Indosuez
Investments
26 October 2016
De Leusse succeeds retiring Gancel at Crédit Agricole’s Indosuez private bank
05 September 2016
Most read
HSBC to cull senior executives in strategy shake-up
Goldman Sachs executive banned for life from banking industry over 1MDB
Non-resident investors to benefit from India's abolition of dividend distribution tax
Over 14,000 Britons asked for state pension payments to be suspended
US expats in UAE unite against FATCA