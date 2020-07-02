Credem
Italy's M&G signs distribution agreement with Credem and Banca Euromobiliare
Italy M&G Investments' branch has signed a distribution agreement that will allow its funds to be distributed through Credem and Banca Euromobiliare's networks of advisers and private bankers.
Credemholding to pay dividends of €1.50 per share
Italy's Credemholding, the company that holds 76.9% of Credito Emiliano S.p.A., has announced increased profits of €29m in 2013.
Credem's Creacasa adds more than 30 financial advisers
Italy's Creacasa, Credem's mortgage and insurance policies provider, has appointed 32 financial advisers since the beginning of the year.
Italy's Banca Euromobiliare strengthens its presence in Turin
Banca Euromobiliare, Credem group's private banking division, has appointed Vilma Franco as financial adviser in Turin.
Election results, diversification and search for talent occupy selector thoughts
European election results, elements of diversification, and the global search for talented managers figure prominently among the latest collection of views of fund selectors.