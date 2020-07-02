Continental Europe
Bad month for Western Europe, says East Capital's Svedberg
The slide towards populism and fragmentation in Western Europe is not good news for anyone, warns Marcus Svedberg, Chief Economist at East Capital.
BlackRock retains postive views of European periphery, says Scott Thiel
Scott Thiel, head of European & Global Bonds at BlackRock, comments on yesterday's ECB announcement and global fixed income themes.
Europe's reforms beginning to pay off - OECD
Action taken by many European countries to return their public finances to health are beginning to pay off, says the OECD.
Broadening local appeal
Christian Pellis, global head of External Distribution and member of the Management Committee at Amundi has outlined the manager’s objectives in ensuring local presence.
Strong global economic sentiment for 2014 - BofA
Investor appetite for Japanese and European stocks steps up, the latest BofA Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey has shown.
F&C's Scott assesses the role of central banks in 2014
Ted Scott, director of Global Strategy at F&C Investments, discusses global investment prospects for 2014.
Martin Currie's Porter sees tremendous value in global dividend payers
Europe is trading at attractive values, while the US is overvalued, says Alan Porter, manager of the Martin Currie Global Equity Income Oeic and Securities Trust of Scotland.
Ten outrageous predictions for 2014 - Saxo Bank
Trading platform Saxo Bank has released its annual‘Outrageous Predictions' for the year ahead.
Investor sentiment towards European real estate improves
Growing risk appetite sees investors implement a wider range of strategies in Europe with ‘value-add' approach and alternative assets becoming increasingly popular, according to Invesco Real Estate.
Eurozone annual inflation at 0.9% - Interactive Data
Flash eurozone annual inflation was at 0.9% in November the latest market report from Interactive Data revealed.
Euro area annual inflation down to 1.3 percent - Eurostat
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.3% in August 2013, down from 1.6% in July, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.
Europe's small cap stocks have the answer for growth, says Pioneer's Matti
It's time for investors to revisit Europe's small- and medium capitalised stocks, says Cristina Matti, head of European Small Cap Europe at Pioneer Investments.
Europe's corporate headquarters are growing, Roland Berger
A survey published by Roland Berger has found that corporate headquarters in Europe are growing in size, but it's important that they add value to the entire group.
UCITS funds post strong February inflows, EFAMA
UCITS continued to attract strong net inflows in February of 44bn, marking a slight reduction from the 49bn recorded in January and all fund categories registered net inflows in February, according to the latest data released by the European Fund and...
LOIM hires Yetman to develop global macro franchise
Lombard Odier Investment Managers' has hired Tim Yetman to build its global macro franchise.
Europe is about to begin its recovery, S&P Capital says
The storm in Europe is winding down, according to analysts at S&P Capital IQ Equity Research who anticipate the fifth year after the financial crisis will see the beginning of a recovery for the European market.
Peripheral countries share Europe's exuberance, Interactive Data
European markets have entered 2013 on a positive note after the US Congress passed new tax legislation, and adding to the general exuberance and further bolstering risk appetites was the extension of the Basel III implementation schedule by European regulators,...
Assessment of pension funding needs essential: EDHEC-Risk Institute
While public and private pension systems in the EU are under pressure, it is fundamental to evaluate the increasing funding needs, and decreasing funding basis of public pensions, a study by the EDHEC-Risk Institute warns.
World Economic Forum report warns of Europe's lack of competitiveness
Europe's competitiveness deficit, the competitiveness divide between Southern and Eastern Europe and their neighbours to the north, is the root cause of stagnating or declining growth, rising unemployment or fiscal instability in the region, the report...
Lack of US progress on fiscal cliff solution will harm Europe, OANDA warns
The US Fiscal Cliff that was recently agreed could be seen as another kick of the ‘can down the road', but the American fiscal crisis has the potential to further complicate transatlantic cooperation, especially as G10 economies try to insulate themselves...
2013: Managers' fears on fiscal cliff are easing, BofA Merrill's Lynch finds
Confidence in a recovering global economy is extending into 2013 as investor fears surrounding the fiscal cliff eased, BofA Merrill's Lynch survey on 255 fund managers found in December.