Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA)

Lifecycle stage key factor in new RPM Sicav CTA

RPM Risk & Portfolio Management, the Stockholm based CTA/Macro specialist, is launching a Luxembourg domiciled Sicav - RPM Evolving CTA - which aims to invest in CTAs identified as being in the "most competitive stage of development".

Zurich's Rialto readies commodity-focused fund

Zurich-based Rialto Capital has added former Standard Chartered Bank commodities trader Giacomo Berta as a portfolio manager and head of quantitative research as it prepares to offer its second investment fund, Rialto Systematic.

Using third party databases to find talent
Capital Strategies Partners is using particular databases to find managers of niche active management strategies, and bring their capabilities and products to market.

Syz & Co launches multi-manager CTA fund

Syz & Co's new fund, Oyster Multi-Manager Tail & Trading, will combine a commodity trading advisor (CTA) strategy with active management to hedge against extreme risks known as tail events.

Hedge fund slump continued in November

The Lyxor Global Hedge Fund index was down 0.44% in November bringing year to date performance to a negative 6.26%, further denting the image of ‘absolute return’ hedge fund vehicles.