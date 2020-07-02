Committee Of European Securities Regulators (CESR)
Bank credit downgrades mean more frequent reporting reviews, says Carne
Following the downgrade of a number of major global banks, and possibly more to come, fund managers should urgently be addressing their funds' counterparty risk, warns Carne Global Financial Services.
Regulation fears lead hedge funds to more than halve borrowing
Hedge funds have more than halved their levels of securities borrowing amid fears over pending regulation of the practice being discussed in Brussels.
Bailout talks in crisis as IMF chief charged with sex attack
European debt crisis talks have fallen into disarray as the head of the International Monetary Fund, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was charged with sexually assaulting a maid in a New York hotel.