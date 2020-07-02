Commission De Surveillance Du Secteur Financier (CSSF)
Reference book compares adviser rules in 40 jurisdictions
A US law firm has produced the third edition of a 1,200-page study comparing investment adviser regulation in 40 jurisdictions.
CSSF's Jean-Marc Goy identifies key challenges for Luxembourg regulator
Jean-Marc Goy, counsel for International Affairs at the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) has provided exclusive insight into what the Luxembourg regulator sees as key challenges in the current environment.
Threadneedle extends Luxembourg Sicav range with US manager
Threadneedle Investments has launched the Threadneedle (Lux) US Contrarian Core Equities Fund in its Luxembourg SICAV range.
Ucits is next hedge fund mis-selling problem, says industry veteran
The growing field of onshore alternatives funds are already forming a bubble and will be the next case of mis-selling by the hedge fund industry, according to leading practitioners.
ALFI chooses Saluzzi as its head
The Association of the Luxembourg Funds Industry (ALFI) has selected its new president, Marc Saluzzi.
Mirabaud opens Luxembourg investment management hub
Genevan asset manager Mirabaud has opened up a Luxembourg management company from which it plans to base all of its investment fund activities, including administration, management and distribution of funds.
ALFI conference: Opportunity for Luxembourg through regulation
At the end of day one of the ALFI spring conference, most speakers felt Ucits has propelled Luxembourg’s status as a funds servicing centre.