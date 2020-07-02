Coeli
Coeli set for Luxembourg base as part of growth push
Coeli, the privately owned Swedish asset manager is gearing up for a significant change in its business focus to take advantage of the nascent European single-market opportunities flowing in particular from AIFMD, and is preparing a move to Luxembourg...
Swedish industry seeking local and pan-European opportunities
After a surprisingly strong 2012 for the funds industry in Sweden, foreign asset managers are looking for ways to further tap local demand, while domestic players are positioning for pan-European growth via exports.
Deutsche Bank adds Nordic power market to hedge fund platform
Deutsche Bank has added Sweden's Coeli Power Surge strategy to its dbSelect platform for accessing hedge fund strategies.
Coeli launches own products, takes over Plenum Power Surge fund
Coeli, the Swedish asset manager, has taken over management of the Plenum Power Surge hedge fund, meaning it can now offer a single manager hedge fund with a focus on the Nordic energy market.