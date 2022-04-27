CII Board

Chartered Insurance Institute appoints new CEO

People Moves

Chartered Insurance Institute appoints new CEO

clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

AIA Group regional CEO Bill Lisle passes away at 57 

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

Blade Runner director Ridley Scott to produce film on the rise of Ethereum 

22 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

Lloyd's insurance broker goes in liquidation after failed rescue bid 

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

16 charged by US over $194m complex investment scam across 3 continents 

21 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

Just 15% of required 1m Trusts registered with HMRC as deadline fast approaches

25 April 2022 • 1 min read
06

Malta set to end golden passport scheme amid EU pressure - reports 

21 April 2022 • 1 min read