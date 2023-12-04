Chris Larkin

Adviser platform Parmenion appoints Chris Larkin to its board

People Moves

Adviser platform Parmenion appoints Chris Larkin to its board

clock 04 December 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Central Bank of Ireland imposes its first ever fine on an investment fund

01 December 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA fines three international money transfer firms for breaking competition law

01 December 2023 • 2 min read
03

Litigation and eDiscovery trends for 2024: two Guernsey lawyers set the scene

04 December 2023 • 5 min read
04

Allfunds receives UK regulatory authorisation

30 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Partner Content: Storm before the calm?

30 November 2023 • 1 min read
06

EFAMA calls for 'alternative solutions' to EC retail investment plans

01 December 2023 • 2 min read