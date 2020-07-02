Central counterparty (CCP)

Traiana pitches for LCH's FX clearing flow

Post-trade technology provider Traiana has made a bid for banks and buy-side firms to use its central counterparty (CCP) connectivity service to clear non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) through LCH.Clearnet's ForexClear, after announcing the addition of...

Asian CCPs left to apply 'in the dark' for Esma recognition

Asian central counterparties (CCPs) looking to meet the September 15 deadline in applying for European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) recognition will, for the most part, have to apply without knowing if their jurisdiction is deemed equivalent...

Eurex warns explicit CCP recovery plans could be "very dangerous"

It could be dangerous to require a central counterparty (CCP) to set out in advance the steps it would take to recover from a severe loss, Eurex has warned – a stance at odds with emerging international policy – because the recovery plans may not work...

CCP model secrecy is 'wrong and unjustifiable', says BoE official

Central counterparties (CCPs) should make full details of their risk and margin models publicly available, and any attempt to withhold information on the basis it is proprietary is wrong and unjustifiable, according to a senior Bank of England official....

IMF: CCP structure increases systemic risk

The failure to establish either a single global central counterparty (CCP) or a viable approach to interoperability means the move to central clearing has simply increased the number of institutions in the global financial system that are too big to fail,...

Korea to miss OTC clearing deadline

South Korea is set to miss the deadline to start clearing derivatives through a central counterparty (CCP) by the start of 2013 because of delays in passing new legislation to formalise central clearing through parliament.

Advent Software offers view on centralised clearing changes

Liam Huxley, vice president of Product Strategy at Advent Software, has discussed the introduction of centralized clearing and how a company such as his is talking to market participants, particularly the clearing houses and regulators, to develop solutions....

Attempts at CDS portfolio margining in regulatory limbo

Central counterparties (CCPs) are facing regulatory delays in efforts to provide margin efficiency between single-name and index credit default swaps (CDSs). This is an issue that could cause liquidity in the CDS market to evaporate unless it is resolved,...