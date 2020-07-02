Central Bank of the Russian Federation
VTB's Kostin talks about Russian investment climate at Davos
Andrey Kostin, chairman and president of VTB Bank OJSC and participant at this year's Davos meeting, has talked about Russia's investment climate, central bank monetary policy and VTB's plans to issue new shares this year.
EBRD welcomes Bank of Russia's switch to floating rate
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) welcomes the move by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) to move to a floating rate on long term financing provided to banks.
ECB and Bank of Russia sign cooperation agreement
Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), and Sergey Ignatiev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, have signed a memorandum of understanding for continued cooperation on central banking.
Russia's NSD makes new steps in bond market liberalisation
Russian non-banking financial organisations have now gained easier access to the foreign securities market through Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD).
Central Bank of Russia's rate hike a mistake, says Merrill Lynch
All summer, the Central Bank of Russia has focused strongly on inflation targeting by hiking rates, but Bank of America Merrill Lynch says it is misguided in its policy.
Troika's Gavrilenkov criticises Russia's Finance Ministry action
Russia’s Finance Ministry is pressing on with its borrowing programme, even though the fiscal surplus in August widened dramatically.
Focus on Russia - Authorities move to open corporate debt market to foreign capital
Russia’s Federal Financial Markets Service (FFMS) has filed a request with the Ministry of Justice to allow foreign central depositaries such as Euroclear and Clearstream access to the country’s corporate debt market.