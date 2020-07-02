Cambridge Judge Business School

Endowments conference learns lessons from the US Ivy League

There is no easy answer to questions of managing liquidity and risk factors, according to discussion at a recent conference on endowments hosted by the Cambridge Judge Business School and the University for Business Administration and Economics in Vienna....

Judging traders to be dogs or wolves

John Coates, senior research fellow in Neuroscience and Finance at Cambridge Judge Business School, has studied hormone levels in traders, to determine how attitudes to risk can change during winning or losing streaks.

Beware the winning traders, says neuroscience - Fund Forum

Research at Cambridge University linking neuroscience with finance has suggested traders who experience winning streaks should instead take a lie down - or indeed be removed from the trading floor - to let their adrenalin-doped bodies re-set before something...

Why emerging economies are better at 'natural capital

Mike Rands at the Cambridge Judge Business School discusses why CEOs in emerging economies are overtaking their European counterparts in understanding the importance of sustaining their 'natural capital' - the genes, species and ecosystems that together...