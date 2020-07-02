Cambridge Judge Business School
Cambridge Judge's Michael Kitson argues for growth stimulus
Macroeconomist Michael Kitson at the Cambridge Judge Business School argues that a new and much broader innovation policy is needed to create meaningful economic growth.
Euro on path to collapse, suggests Cambridge Judge economist
Michael Kitson, economist at the Cambridge Judge Business School, sees a real danger that the euro might 'stagger on' for a few more years but eventually collapse.
Cambridge JBS: Bonus cap for euro bankers moves a step forward
The European Union's move to cap bankers' bonuses is a step in the right direction but does not go far enough, says Bang Dang Nguyen
Call for greater transparency in proxy voting
The value of transparency around proxy voting has been underestimated, according to the views of Pedro Saffi at the Cambridge Judge Business School.
Climate change cost warning from Cambridge Judge Business School
Should the world's permafrost regions start to melt it could add "tens of trillions" of dollars to the cost of climate change, warns academic Chris Hope at the Cambridge Judge Business School.
Interest growing in shared 'commons', according to Cambridge Judge Business School's Shahzad Ansari
Research into conventional and unconventional 'commons' or shared resources is attracting the interest of global companies, states, NGOs and other stakeholders, according to Shahzad Ansari at the Cambridge Judge Business School.
Draconian austerity measures do not work, argues business school academic
Christos Pitelis at Cambridge Judge Business School says that there are ways in which properly structured austerity measures can work, but simply making fast and deep cuts is not it.
Cambridge Judge School predicts slow growth for banks in West
Banks in the West are set to shrink and grow more slowly in future, according to Simon Taylor, university lecturer in Finance at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.
Endowments conference learns lessons from the US Ivy League
There is no easy answer to questions of managing liquidity and risk factors, according to discussion at a recent conference on endowments hosted by the Cambridge Judge Business School and the University for Business Administration and Economics in Vienna....
Banks should put up or shut up on LIBOR, says Judge School professor
Professor Raghavendra Rau at the Cambridge Judge Business School says that the UK government-commissioned Wheatley Review into the LIBOR rate rigging allegations should make the banks put their money where their mouths are.
Creativity advantages identifed by business school study
The link between self-efficacy and individual creativity may be stronger than previously suggested, according to research by Andreas Richter at the Cambridge Judge Business School.
Leadership, vision, cynicism: elements of heading better organisations
Kate Tojeiro and Jonathan Trevor of Cambridge Judge Business School discuss the idea of leadership and how it can create better organisations and outcomes.
Judging traders to be dogs or wolves
John Coates, senior research fellow in Neuroscience and Finance at Cambridge Judge Business School, has studied hormone levels in traders, to determine how attitudes to risk can change during winning or losing streaks.
Beware the winning traders, says neuroscience - Fund Forum
Research at Cambridge University linking neuroscience with finance has suggested traders who experience winning streaks should instead take a lie down - or indeed be removed from the trading floor - to let their adrenalin-doped bodies re-set before something...
Why emerging economies are better at 'natural capital
Mike Rands at the Cambridge Judge Business School discusses why CEOs in emerging economies are overtaking their European counterparts in understanding the importance of sustaining their 'natural capital' - the genes, species and ecosystems that together...
Helium: It's no laughing matter
Bill Nuttall, expert in the uses of helium, discusses the investment potential of this gas in a Cambridge Judge Business School podcast.