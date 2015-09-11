Home
BVI (Bundesverband Investment Und Asset Management)
Spezialfonds facing regulatory challenge
Investments
11 September 2015
German fund industry attracts €11.4bn in July
Investments
09 September 2015
BVI: Legislators should open infrastructure to institutional investors
Comment
13 August 2015
German fund industry attracts €109bn in 2015 H1
Investments
06 August 2015
German investors buy in May
Investments
08 July 2015
German funds attract €15bn inflows in April
Investments
15 June 2015
German fund flows: Specialist drivers and regulatory challenges
Investments
30 April 2015
Tag der Fondsmanager: Record inflows but investors remain cautious
Investments
24 March 2015
German fund industry starts 2015 with record inflows
Investments
13 March 2015
Record inflows to German fund industry
Investments
10 February 2015
