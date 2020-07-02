BlueCrest Capital Management
BlueCrest AllBlue FoF performance is weak, says analyst
BlueCrest AllBlue, the London-listed fund of hedge fund, has performed 4% in NAV terms over the past 12 months.
BlueCrest Capital Management selects Axioma risk tool
Axioma's Robust Risk Models solution has been picked by BlueCrest Capital Management for use with its systemic equity strategies.
Steve Ilot resurfaces at F&C after break from BlueCrest unit
F&C has made a major appointment in London by hiring Steve Ilott, who late last year departed a unit he helped establish at hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management, as F&C's head of multi-strategy investments consulting with institutional clients.
BlueCrest plans listed access to BlueTrend computer fund
BlueCrest Capital Management is to float a feeder into one of its most successful hedge funds on the London Stock Exchange before April, helping the listed hedge fund market return to levels of activity more typical before the financial crisis.
The Fear Index - a review of Robert Harris' work on quant funds
Robert Harris’ The Fear Index is excellent light reading for fundamental stockpickers convinced by the superiority of their strategy compared to the dark world of quantitative finance.
Och-Ziff comes to Europe with onshore hedge fund
America's Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is the latest hedge fund manager to make its expertise available to Europe's retail investors by launching a Ucits compliant product with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Hedge fund clarity is key
Before the credit crunch, hedge fund performance was a matter for managers and their investors alone.
BlueCrest's flagship helps AllBlue fund of funds outpace rivals
BlueCrest Capital Management’s listed fund of hedge funds AllBlue made 8.2% last year, largely thanks to strong performance from its flagship Capital International fund.
BlueCrest loses founding partner of Alignment Investors to Aberdeen
BlueCrest Capital Management has lost Andrew McCaffery, one of three founding members of its fixed income unit Alignment Investors, as he is returning to Aberdeen Asset Management as head of institutional hedge funds.
BlueCrest buys back firm stakes from outsiders
Partners at BlueCrest Capital Management have brought ownership of the $25bn hedge fund manager wholly in-house by buying partnership interests held by Man Group and retired co-founder Bill Reeves.