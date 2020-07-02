Bfinance
Institutions séduites par des actifs risqués et la gestion active
Les investisseurs prévoient de rester surpondérés en actions des pays développés, selon le cabinet bfinance
Focus on smart beta - bfinance survey reveals surge in institutional demand
Institutional investors across Europe are looking to smart beta solutions to reduce volatility and increase returns, according to bfinance’s Pension Fund Asset Allocation Survey.
bfinance adds to Munich team in hiring spree
Institutional investment consultant bfinance has made a senior hire to its Munich team, one of the addition of three senior staff, also in the Middle East and North America.
Les investisseurs institutionnels chercheront des indices efficients en 2012
Des investisseurs institutionnels mondiaux confirme la poursuite de la diversification des portefeuilles et révèle une tendance en direction des gestions sur indices efficients, selon la nouvelle enquête de bfinance.
bfinance verstaerkt Hedgefonds Consulting Team
Der unabhaengige Investment Berater bfinance hat sein institutionelles Consulting Team weiter verstaerkt mit der Ernennung von Chris Jones zu Head of Alternatives.
bfinance announces key hire from SEB hedge fund unit
Pension consultants bfinance have made their second high profile appointment in two weeks by hiring Chris Jones from London fund of hedge funds Key Asset Management, to be head of alternatives, starting next month.
bfinance verstaerkt Consulting Team mit Michel Haski von AGI
Der unabhaengige Pensionskassen Berater bfinance hat Michel Haski zu Head of EMEA Institutional Coverage ernannt.
Pension consultants strengthen EMEA team with hire from Allianz GI
Pension consultants bfinance have hired Michel Haski from Allianz Global Investors Europe, to be head of institutional coverage in Europe and the Middle East and Africa.
Europe's private equity investors a disappointed lot, studies find
There is a worrying high mismatch between private equity managers and their clients across a range of matters from returns, to fees, to communications, as a year approaches when mid-market private equity firms are expected to seek over €50bn from European...
Hard bargaining sees institutions cut mandate fees by over one quarter
Hard bargaining and encouraging competition helped institutional investors hiring managers save over one quarter on the fee levels they were initially quoted last year, according to consultants bfinance.