Bertrand Cozzarolo

Societe Generale names successor to longstanding private banking head

People Moves

Societe Generale names successor to longstanding private banking head

clock 22 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Boutique managers worldwide see gloom & boom in 2023

21 December 2022 • 6 min read
02

Stormy economic waters steering UK FCA towards new regulation

21 December 2022 • 5 min read
03

Sarah Lord hits back at 'disingenuous' CII after PFS board takeover

21 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in US to face charges after extradition from Bahamas

22 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Lloyd's of London syndicate gains Dubai IFC licence

22 December 2022 • 2 min read
06

Protection predictions for 2023: Expert views from across the industry

22 December 2022 • 12 min read