Banque centrale du Luxembourg (BCL)
BIL and LuxCSD launch first domestic Luxembourg government bond
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) as principal paying agent, and LuxCSD, as domestic central securities depository, have jointly worked to issue the first domestically launched Luxembourg government bond, with a 15 year term and raising €750m....
ECB rallies around Draghi for president
The European Central Bank’s governing council has officially adopted an opinion on the appointment of Mario Draghi as its new president, making his ascendancy to the role all but certain.
Luxembourg's central bank governor tipped for ECB top spot
Luxembourg’s first central bank governor Yves Mersch has been tipped for the top position at the European Central Bank (ECB) following the decision by Germany’s Axel Weber to pull out of the race last month.