Bank Sarasin

Europe's wealthy warm to sustainable investments -study

Sustainable investments by Europe’s wealthiest investors has increased by nearly 60% over the past two years, compared to an 18% increase in overall European high net worth wealth over the same period.

Swiss banking sector could shrink by a third

Swiss banks face the prospect of losing 15%, or Sfr135bn francs ($139bn) of their assets as a result of Western Europeans taking their money onshore, said Herbert Hensle, global head of the Strategy & Transformation team of Cap Gemini SA, in a Bloomberg...

Bank Sarasin nears CHF100bn asset level in challenging markets

In one of the most difficult operating environments for Swiss private bankers in recent memory, Bank Sarasin today welcomed approval for J Safra Holding to buy a majority stake, while announcing it would soon cease business with some foreign clients who...

Bank Sarasin strikes against Hildebrand info leak
Bank Sarasin, the Swiss private bank whose employee leaked details of a currency transaction by the wife of SNB chairman Philipp Hildebrand, has filed a charge against the dismissed employee for violating bank client confidentiality and commercial secrecy....

Swiss Central Bank scandal grows despite enquiry clearance
Philipp Hildebrand, the governor of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), is embroiled in a growing furore after it was revealed that his wife Kashya sold SWF 500,000 in August, just days before the Swiss central bank intervened to hold down the appreciating...

Safra buys stake in Sarasin Bank

Safra Group, an international conglomerate with private banking interests, has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Sarasin, a mid-sized Swiss private bank. Safra has entered a share purchase agreement with Rabobank Groep, in a deal worth more than CHF1bn....