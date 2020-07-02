Bank of Spain

Spain extends short-selling ban until October 31

Spain has extended a ban on short-selling for Spanish securities from October 24 to October 31, to discourage investors trying to profit from the current crisis of the economy.

Bank of Spain to get extra rescue powers

Spain is studying the possibility to grant to its central bank new powers to intervene more rapidly to rescue troubled lenders via the country's bank rescue fund set up by the government.

Spain ready to sign first rescue aid request

Spain's government is ready to proceed with the formal request to receive the first payment of the €100bn aid tranche granted to the country by the eurozone.

Linde and Rastoy take the lead at Bank of Spain

Luis Maria Linde succeds today Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordóñez as governor at the Bank of Spain, following Ordoñez' decision to leave his post a month before the end of his mandate.

EC's Olli Rehn comments on Spain's funding moves

Spain's move to seek assistance from the EU to recapitalise its banking sector has been welcomed by Olli Rehn, vice-president of the EC in charge of Economic and Monetary Affairs and the euro.