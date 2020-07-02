Bank of Italy

Bank of Italy signs off Kairos Julius Baer Sim

The Bank of Italy has signed off the merger of Kairos and Julius Baer Sim and officially begun the private banking partnership aiming at creating an Italian private bank that takes care of asset management and counseling.

Bank of Italy's Visco: Italy is 25 years behind

Italy has not been able to keep abreast with the geopolitical, technological and demographic changes of the last 25 years, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco has said in his annual statement.