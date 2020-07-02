Bank of Italy
Banca Esperia strengthens private bankers' team
Italy's Banca Esperia, Mediobanca and Banca Mediolanum's private bank, has added Michele Forti to its team of bankers.
Telecom Italia announces early redemption of hybrid bond
Telecom Italia has elected to early redeem all of its outstanding subordinated hybrid securities denominated €750m Capital Securities due 2073, issued last 13 March 2013.
The Bank of Italy urges banks to help recovery
Banks must do their bit to help Italy come out of the crisis, Fabio Panetta, deputy CEO at Bankitalia, said.
Bank of Italy signs off Kairos Julius Baer Sim
The Bank of Italy has signed off the merger of Kairos and Julius Baer Sim and officially begun the private banking partnership aiming at creating an Italian private bank that takes care of asset management and counseling.
Bank of Italy's Visco: Italy is 25 years behind
Italy has not been able to keep abreast with the geopolitical, technological and demographic changes of the last 25 years, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco has said in his annual statement.
Bank of Italy: Italy could exit recession in 2013
The Italian economy could exit from its recession in 2013, despite previous recessionary projections for the whole year, according to data released by the Bank of Italy.
Bank of Italy: Italy's banks need to break up "old boys' clubs" Boards
The Italian banking system has made progress on the change of its governance mechanisms but more work need to be done, according to Ignazio Visco, governor of Italy's central bank.
Bank of Italy, Panetta appoined deputy director
The Bank of Italy has appointed Fabio Panetta as deputy director general.
Italy's debt hits record high in June
Italy's public debt hit a record high in June, reaching almost €2tn, according to data released by the Bank of Italy.
Italy's public debt at record high
Italian public debt has reached a new record high, according to data released today by the Bank of Italy.