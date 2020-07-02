Banco Popular
Spain's Banco Popular can quickly plug capital shortfall with rights issue, says Fitch
Banco Popular Espanol's plan to raise most of its capital shortfall through a rights issue means the bank can plug the gap identified in Spanish stress test report, more quickly than through asset sales and earnings retention, according to rating agency...
Fund selectors discuss financial crisis, gold, farmland and liquidity issues
Europe's financial crisis and its effects on the region's banks are discussed by Dirk Wiedmann of Rothschild Wealth Management and Matthias Hopppe of Franklin Templeton, while Farmland Principles are explained by Zurich-based Adveq and its managing director...
A daunting year ahead for fund managers in Portugal
2012 will be a difficult year for Portugal and the Portuguese asset management industry which will face rising competition fort scarce resources and an uncertain global environment.
Asset management sell-off hopes fade as banks find alternatives to raise capital
People who expected European banks to offload asset management arms to meet mandated 9% tier one capital ratios by mid-2012 may be disappointed, as Credit Suisse analysts barely named such an action as likely among nine banks they highlighted in a report...
Positive outcome at European summit will help business - asset manager
A positive outcome at this week’s European Union summit will help Portugal’s asset management industry, though it will still face many problems, said Paulo Gonçalves, asset coordinator at Banco Popular in Lisbon.