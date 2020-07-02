Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Mini-bonds give good Italian SMEs easier access to credit
Tight credit for SMEs is leading some to different economic outcomes, including a bond market segment determined by issuing company size.
Italy's Mps expands adviser team
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) has added two financial advisers to its teams in Sardinia and Puglia.
Prisma SGR gets Mps funding for SRI
Italy's Prisma SGR's Fondo Immobiliare Obton II has obtained €2.5m from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) to develop its sustainable business across Italy.
Italy's Mps approves tight restructuring plan
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) has committed to reducing the number of employees by approximately 8,000, leading to a personnel cost cut of €500m by 2017.