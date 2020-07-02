Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Prisma SGR gets Mps funding for SRI

Italy's Prisma SGR's Fondo Immobiliare Obton II has obtained €2.5m from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) to develop its sustainable business across Italy.

Italy's Mps approves tight restructuring plan

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) has committed to reducing the number of employees by approximately 8,000, leading to a personnel cost cut of €500m by 2017.