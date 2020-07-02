Banca Intesa Sanpaolo

Italy's investments to decline by 8.5%, Intesa SanPaolo

Despite the significant easing of tensions on the financial markets in recent weeks, the Italian economy is still on course for a 2.4% market contraction in GDP in 2012, according to Paolo Mameli, economist at Italy's bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

Intesa appoints Tessitore to CEO's staff
Intesa appoints Tessitore to CEO's staff

Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo has appointed Massimo Tessitore to the staff of Enrico Cucchiani, managing director and chief executive at the bank.