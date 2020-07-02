Banca Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo's Micheli resigns
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has announced the resignation of Francesco Micheli from its management board.
Italy's Mps expands adviser team
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (Mps) has added two financial advisers to its teams in Sardinia and Puglia.
Intesa Sanpaolo issues bond on the US market
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is issuing a senior bond targeted exclusively at the US and Canadian markets for a total amount of $1.25bn.
Intesa Sanpaolo posts net profit of €422m - mid-year report
Intesa Sanpaolo Group has seen strong increase in net fees and commissions during first half of 2013, report says.
Italy's Banca Fideuram adds six more advisers to its network
Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca Fideuram continues its financial advisers' recruitment process by adding six new employees throughout Italy.
Intesa Sanpaolo is first Italian bank to obtain onshore direct investment in China
Eurizon Capital,Intesa Sanpaolo's unit for asset management, has successfully obtained the status of Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor(QFII) from China.
Intesa Sanpaolo to open Sydney representative office
Intesa Sanpaolo is to open a representative office in Sydney in order to seek new business opportunities with Italian clients.
IEPlus: Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo unveils exhibition 'Cantiere del '900
Italy's bank Intesa Sanpaolo has launched a new exhibition venue in the historical headquarters of Banca Commerciale Italiana.
Italy's investments to decline by 8.5%, Intesa SanPaolo
Despite the significant easing of tensions on the financial markets in recent weeks, the Italian economy is still on course for a 2.4% market contraction in GDP in 2012, according to Paolo Mameli, economist at Italy's bank Intesa Sanpaolo.
Intesa appoints Tessitore to CEO's staff
Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo has appointed Massimo Tessitore to the staff of Enrico Cucchiani, managing director and chief executive at the bank.
Focus on corporate bonds - Investors' appetite for benchmark bonds to reach €60bn before year-end
Investors' demand for corporate bonds is as healthy as ever, and the ECB's outright monetary transactions (OMT) scheme, under which the bank will buy unlimited distressed government bonds, has fuelled the appetite for corporate debt issuances in peripheral...
Intesa Sanpaolo to cut extra 1000 branches across Italy
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is planning to make around 1000 redundancies and to cut a fifth of its Italian branches to reduce costs, according to trade unions.
Second quarter flows, no U-turn for Italy's asset management industry
The second quarter of 2012 did not bring to the Italian asset management industry the U-turn in flows that many hoped for.
Intesa Sanpaolo revamps its governance structure
Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo Group has confirmed a number of changes to its governance structure.
Intesa's Luxembourg chief under investigation for money laundering
The head of the Luxembourg unit of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Marco Bus, is under investigation for alleged money laundering activities.
Intesa and EIB agree on €670m financing to Italian businesses
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo Group have signed six new agreements to provide medium and long-term financing of €670m to Italian businesses.
Italy's UBI to cut 1,500 jobs as MPS staff go on strike
Italy’s bank UBI Banca has become one of the latest eurozone companies to announce a restructuring plan to achieve a more efficient business model.
Intesa appoints Osculati to head wealth management
Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo has appointed Gianemilio Osculati as head of its wealth management operations.
May remains negative for the Italian asset management industry
In May, the Italian asset management industry recorded negative ouflows for €1.15bn, according to data published today by Assogestioni, the association of Italian asset managers.
The debt crisis has changed the way Italians save and invest, Intesa Sanpaolo finds
In Italy, the saving process has reached an all-time low in 2012, with non-savers constituting more than 61% of a population sample compared to 52.8% in 2011, according to research released by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo.