Banca Ifigest
Algebris Investments funds available on Fundstore.it
Italy's Algebris Investments has made its Ucits Financial Credit Fund and Financial Income Fund available on Banca Ifigest's platform Fundstore.it.
Banca Ifigest strengthens Milan team
Italy's Banca Ifigest, an independent private bank providing portfolio management services for private and institutional clients, has added Sergio Conti to its manager team.
Banca Ifigest opens new office
Italy's Banca Ifigest has opened a new branch in Genova - north-west of Italy - which will be managed by five private bankers.