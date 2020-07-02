Banca Ifigest

Banca Ifigest strengthens Milan team
Italy's Banca Ifigest, an independent private bank providing portfolio management services for private and institutional clients, has added Sergio Conti to its manager team.

Banca Ifigest opens new office

Italy's Banca Ifigest has opened a new branch in Genova - north-west of Italy - which will be managed by five private bankers.