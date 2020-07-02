Banca Euromobiliare
Italy's M&G signs distribution agreement with Credem and Banca Euromobiliare
Italy M&G Investments' branch has signed a distribution agreement that will allow its funds to be distributed through Credem and Banca Euromobiliare's networks of advisers and private bankers.
Banca Euromobiliare strengthens team in northern Italy
Italy's Banca Euromobiliare, part of the Credem group, has added Clara De Paola to its team of private bankers.
Italy's Banca Euromobiliare appoints new manager
Vladimiro Bruzzone has been appointed manager of HNWI at Banca Euromobiliare's branch in Turin.
Passion, clarity and responsibility
Olivier Mugnier, fund selector at Banca Finnat Euramerica identifies three key watchwords by which he judges managers.
Italy's Banca Euromobiliare strengthens its presence in Turin
Banca Euromobiliare, Credem group's private banking division, has appointed Vilma Franco as financial adviser in Turin.
Italy's Banca Leonardo set private banking targets for 2012
Italy's Banca Leonardo is recruiting staff to consolidate its position on the private banking Italian market, following the hire of 11 senior private bankers since the beginning of 2012.
Fund selector views on fees, mergers & acquisition
The fund selector community has again raised the issue of fees paid for poor performance. They also debate the challenge of takeover.