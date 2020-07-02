Axioma
Decoupling of DM from EM an ongoing trend, latest Axioma research suggests
A review of investment trends through 2013 into 2014 by Axioma points to a continued decoupling of developed markets from emerging markets across asset classes.
Falling correlations could give hedge funds bumper returns
A fall in asset-to-asset correlations could mean a good year for many hedge fund strategies, even though volatility is expected to remain relatively low, according to research from Axioma
No market turmoil ahead suggests Axioma risk review
Analysis firm Axioma says its Insight Quarterly Risk Review of eight markets and regions has found risk continued to ease across the world in the fourth quarter of 2012, and does not see any signs of risk increasing in the near term.
Hedge funds shun risk-taking practice, as do their investors
The stereotype of a hedge fund manager is of a gambler on markets, a high risk taker. At the moment, however, the reality is flying in the face of that archetype.
BlueCrest picks Axioma for quantitative equities analytics
Hedge fund Bluecrest Capital Management has enlisted analytical software provider Axioma for risk data services for its systematic equity strategies, at a time more mechanistic investment approaches are winning favour in Europe.