Vietnam to drive Asean recovery in 2014, says Barings' SooHai Lim
SooHai Lim, investment manager of the Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund, is set to drive wider recovery in Asean this year, aided by strong exports coming off multinational direct investment in areas such as electronics manufacturing in the country.
Barings discusses ASEAN
ASEAN nations move closer to a Ucits-type passport
Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have long wanted a single integrated marketplace for listed securities but recent moves towards mutual recognition of funds suggests the goal is now closer, according to a briefing note from...
Eurozone crisis to have limited impact on southeast Asia - Asean Risk 2012
Resilience in regional markets will insulate Asian nations from any European slowdown, say economists attending the Asean Risk 2012 roundtable