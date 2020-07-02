Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)

Vietnam to drive Asean recovery in 2014, says Barings' SooHai Lim

SooHai Lim, investment manager of the Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund, is set to drive wider recovery in Asean this year, aided by strong exports coming off multinational direct investment in areas such as electronics manufacturing in the country.

Barings discusses ASEAN

SooHai Lim, investment manager of the Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund, has given his outlook on the region.

ASEAN nations move closer to a Ucits-type passport

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have long wanted a single integrated marketplace for listed securities but recent moves towards mutual recognition of funds suggests the goal is now closer, according to a briefing note from...