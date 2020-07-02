Association of British Insurers (ABI)
Italy's deposits turn positive in August, ABI reports
Net inflows posted by Italian banks turned positive in August for the first time since March, according to data published by the Italian banking association ABI.
Cerchiai appointed chairman at Italy's Febaf
Fabio Cerchiai has been appointed chairman at Italy's Febaf, the federation of banks, insurance companies and financial institutions.
Italian banks' support for corporate internationalisation subject to "genetic change", ABI says
The strategic model according to which the Italian banking sector supports foreign efforts of domestic corporates has undergone “a genetic change”, with banks looking to develop an advisory and partnership relationship with the client.
Italy bankers' council resigns en mass over Monti reforms
The presiding council of the Association of Italian Bankers (ABI) has resigned en masse, in protest at the liberalisation measures being pushed through by Mario Monti.
People Moves: IIC advisory council, VAM funds - updated, Lombard Odier IM
UK’s IIC announces advisory council, VAM appoints for Europe institutional sales, Lombard Odier makes senior fixed income and currency hire in London