Anthilia
Anthilia BIT closes first investment with IMI Fabi mini-bond
Italian independent asset management company Anthilia has closed the first investment of its Anthilia Bond Impresa Territorio by subscribing to IMI Fabi's mini-bond issue.
Italy's Panfili leaves Anthilia to join Capital Strategies Partners
Capital Strategies Partners has added to its Sales team Andrea Panfili, who joined from Anthlia Capital Partners.
Le ambasce europee, da oggi hanno un nome : Draghi, says Anthilia's Sersale
Giuseppe Sersale, strategist of Anthilia Capital Partners Sgr, comments on the ECB recent announcement and provides an outlook of global markets.
Anthilia Capital appoints new chairman
Giuseppe Spadafora has been named board chairman of Italian independent asset management company Anthilia Capital Partners.
Anthilia and Banca Akros launch mini-bond fund for SMEs
Italy's Anthilia Capital Partners and Banca Akros have launched Anthilia Bond Impresa Territorio, a fund investing in mini-bonds for Italian SMEs.
Lampi di colore nel mercato americano - Sersale di Anthilia commenta
Giuseppe Sersale, strategist di Anthilia Capital Partners Sgr, commenta la decisione del governo americano di chiudere gli uffici pubblici.
Markus Ratzinger discusses subordinated debt at Geneva Forum
Markus Ratzinger, partner and portfolio manager at Anthilia Capital Partners, focused on the issue of subordinated debt and so-called CoCo bonds at the recent InvestmentEurope Fund Selector Forum in Geneva.
Italy's Nextam Partners sees thriving boutiques
Nextam Partners CEO Carlo Gentili believes local boutiques are shaking up Milan's mature asset management industry with a new level of dynamism and diversity.
Profilo sells off mutual funds to Anthilia Capital
Profilo Asset Management, part of the Banca Profilo group in Milan, has agreed to sell its mutual funds business to Anthilia Capital Partners.
New managers born of Italian funds M&A
Consolidation resulting from the current market turmoil is reshaping the fund management scene in Italy.
Anthilia launches managed futures fund
Anthilia Capital Partners, an independent asset management boutique based in Milan, has added to its range of funds with the launch of a managed futures fund.
The vindication of independence at Italy's Anthilia Capital
Launched in the teeth of the global financial crisis, Anthilia Capital is meeting growth targets and fending off golden buyout offers.