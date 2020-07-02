Angela Merkel
German election: Not a done deal says BNPP
Angela Merkel is still in the fight for the German federal elections in September, despite the defeat of the federal coalition in regional elections in Lower-Saxony, says BNP Paribas.
Germany's Bundesbank objects to reported ECB bond buying plans
The Bundesbank of Germany has voiced clear opposition to reported plans from the European Central Bank to begin what could be unlimited government bond purchases to relieve pressure on heavily indebted Eurozone countries.
Merkel details her view on the role of Europe
Angela Merkel, German chancellor, has discussed Europe's role in the world, and how it has affected her approach to the sovereign debt crisis gripping the region. (In German)
Jens Ehrhardt: Angela Merkel is right in rejecting Eurobonds
Germany's most experienced independent asset manager has said his embattled Chancellor is right to reject the introduction of Eurobonds, and adds Germany "has already done all it can to stimulate growth" among its neighbours.
Fitch: EC bank proposals to weaken state support in long term
Given that an estimated third of banks in Europe are rated above their standalone strength, Fitch Ratings says it will keep the European Commission's proposals for avoiding future bank bailouts under review.
German economic growth saves Eurozone from contraction
An expansion in Germany's economy of 0.5% last quarter saved the Eurozone as a whole from slipping into contraction.
Angela Merkel suffers severe setback in second set of local elections
Angela Merkel has suffered another political setback at home after voters in the state of North Rhine Westphalia gave her CDU party approval of just 25.8% - the party's poorest result since the Second World War.
Angela Merkel reserves judgment on French result
Angela Merkel has stayed silent in the immediate wake of Socialist Francois Hollande becoming her new counterpart in Paris, but her finance minister had earlier emphasised Germany will "not change our principles" if new governments elsewhere disagree...
Battle to save the euro centres on Italy
The reform of the Italian economy is critical to the survival of the euro. But success also depends on external factors out of the Italians’ control.
Eric Cantona enters French presidential race
The former Manchester United football player, part-time Hollywood actor and potential politician Eric Cantona has announced he is vying for the support of 500 elected officials in order to run in the French presidential election in April.
Kames Capital gives Friday's EU meeting a 'thumbs down
Last week's European leaders summit will produce neither fiscal union, nor eurobonds, nor quantitative easing, nor anything "to address the fundamental imbalances in the euro area," according to Kames Capital's head of strategy.
Veritas: EU makes progress but fails to impress
This is a summit that will go down in history, French president Nicholas Sarkozy said. “We would have preferred a reform of the treaties among 27. That wasn’t possible given the position of our British friends. And so it will be through an intergovernmental...
Alliance Bernstein's Darren Williams' views on fiscal union in the Eurozone
This week's series of high-level meetings in Europe is being billed as make or break for the euro, and will likely lead to an unsatisfactory tightening of fiscal discipline rules, says Darren Williams, senior European economist at Alliance Bernstein....
Berlin insists on full treaty change ahead of Brussels summit
Berlin today said there must be formal treaty change involving all 27 member states of the European Union, or at least binding agreement on the 17 in the eurozone, to calm markets and rescue the currency bloc.
Asset managers develop strategies to deal with 'difficult politics
In mid-2010, the global sector analysts at Union Investment were called to Frankfurt headquarters for a crucial meeting.
Deutsche Industriellen stellen Forderungen an Europas Politiker
Heute haben 21 deutsche Industriellen und Akademiker eine Liste von Forderungen an die Politiker des Euro-Raums herausgegeben. Sie haben sich in der Bogenberger Erklärung nicht zurueckgehalten. Hier finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der Liste.
German industrialists list demands to end current crisis and avoid another
Twenty one of Germany's leading industrialists and academics have today printed a hard-hitting list of stipulations for the eurozone to emerge from its crisis, increasing the pressure already on EU leaders, who meet to discuss the topic on Thursday.
French finance minister Baroin says AAA situation is "serious"
François Baroin, French minister for the economy, finance and industry, has said the risk that France loses its AAA credit rating is “undeniably serious”, just days after Standard and Poor’s threatened to downgrade the credit rating of 15 eurozone countries....
Cazenove's European Fund manager Chris Rice writes an open letter to Angela Merkel
Sehr geehrte Frau Merkel, Germany is the problem. You are clearly inundated with advice, much of it poor, and you have shown a diplomacy and statesmanship sadly lacking from some of your European partners, as well as from your Anglo-Saxon friends across...
Fund buyer launches strong attack on German and eurozone leaders
A European fund allocator has launched a strong criticism of Germany's politicians, and their "fierce resistance" to some measures to rescue the trading bloc and its currency.
GSAM warns against premature joy if leaders agree at summit
Goldman Sachs Asset Management's chairman has one word of advice for investors preparing champagne if Thursday’s meeting of EU leaders brings agreement on restructuring the bloc's founding pillars: ‘Don’t’.
Jyske Bank discusses upcoming EU meeting
Jyske Bank senior strategist Ib Fredslund Madsen discussses the outlook for markets this week given the meeting on Thursday and Friday this week, involving chancellor Angela Merkel, president Nicolas Sarkozy and other eurozone leaders looking to strike...