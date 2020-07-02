Angela Merkel

German election: Not a done deal says BNPP
German election: Not a done deal says BNPP

Angela Merkel is still in the fight for the German federal elections in September, despite the defeat of the federal coalition in regional elections in Lower-Saxony, says BNP Paribas.

Jens Ehrhardt: Angela Merkel is right in rejecting Eurobonds
Jens Ehrhardt: Angela Merkel is right in rejecting Eurobonds

Germany's most experienced independent asset manager has said his embattled Chancellor is right to reject the introduction of Eurobonds, and adds Germany "has already done all it can to stimulate growth" among its neighbours.

Angela Merkel reserves judgment on French result

Angela Merkel has stayed silent in the immediate wake of Socialist Francois Hollande becoming her new counterpart in Paris, but her finance minister had earlier emphasised Germany will "not change our principles" if new governments elsewhere disagree...

Battle to save the euro centres on Italy

The reform of the Italian economy is critical to the survival of the euro. But success also depends on external factors out of the Italians’ control.

Eric Cantona enters French presidential race
Eric Cantona enters French presidential race

The former Manchester United football player, part-time Hollywood actor and potential politician Eric Cantona has announced he is vying for the support of 500 elected officials in order to run in the French presidential election in April.

Veritas: EU makes progress but fails to impress

This is a summit that will go down in history, French president Nicholas Sarkozy said. “We would have preferred a reform of the treaties among 27. That wasn’t possible given the position of our British friends. And so it will be through an intergovernmental...

French finance minister Baroin says AAA situation is "serious"

François Baroin, French minister for the economy, finance and industry, has said the risk that France loses its AAA credit rating is “undeniably serious”, just days after Standard and Poor’s threatened to downgrade the credit rating of 15 eurozone countries....

Jyske Bank discusses upcoming EU meeting

Jyske Bank senior strategist Ib Fredslund Madsen discussses the outlook for markets this week given the meeting on Thursday and Friday this week, involving chancellor Angela Merkel, president Nicolas Sarkozy and other eurozone leaders looking to strike...