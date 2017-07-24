Home
Alternative Investments
London boutique gains AM licence in Monaco
Investments
24 July 2017
AIFMD: Indos strikes further depositary deals
Investments
15 April 2016
Aberdeen launches $500m liquid alts fund
Investments
28 August 2015
China hedge funds make losses through July
Investments
14 August 2015
Hedge fund flows surge in Q2, says HFR
Investments
20 July 2015
Viewpoint on Absolute Returns: Considering the opportunities
26 June 2015
Alpha Research: Investors in search for alternatives
Investments
16 June 2015
LPFA appoints Apollo as alternative credit manager
Investments
19 May 2015
China Stock Connect behind surge in hedge fund returns
Investments
14 May 2015
Property investors fear over EU referendum
Uncategorised
08 May 2015
SEK8bn to funds in March
Investments
10 April 2015
BNPP REPM appoints head of Frankfurt office
Uncategorised
02 April 2015
Alternative options gain traction in Ireland
Comment
20 March 2015
Amundi announces new head of Directional Strategies
Investments
19 March 2015
Neuberger Berman sees continued growth in Ucits liquid alts
Investments
18 March 2015
Trend lines point to upside in fine wine market
Comment
16 March 2015
Hedge Funds: the challenge is to comply but the opportunity is there
15 January 2015
Liquidity and financing challenge to hedge funds spotted by Aksia survey
Investments
06 January 2015
Multi-asset outlook from Schroders’ Iain Cunningham
18 December 2014
Brevan Howards’s Turnbull explains strategy advantages
03 October 2012
